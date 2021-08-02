Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $169.52 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

