JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,987,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.