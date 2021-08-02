Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $603.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $564.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

