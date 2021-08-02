Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.49 ($28.82).

EPA CS opened at €21.88 ($25.74) on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.06.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

