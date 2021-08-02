Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.90 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

