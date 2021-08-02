Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.