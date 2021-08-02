Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $275.53 on Monday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

