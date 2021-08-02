Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

WAB stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

