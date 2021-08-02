Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:TNL opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

