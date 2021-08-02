Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,951 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.