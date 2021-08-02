Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

GILD stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 49.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.