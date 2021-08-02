Jefferies Financial Group Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,511 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

