Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trend Micro Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trend Micro in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.34. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

