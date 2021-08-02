Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.80 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $134.63 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.