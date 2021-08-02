Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD opened at $242.71 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

