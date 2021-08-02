Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

