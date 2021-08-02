Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Acerinox in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

