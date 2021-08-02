Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.37.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

