Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

NAVI stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Navient by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

