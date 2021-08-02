Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

