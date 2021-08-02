Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $411.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.92. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $413.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.