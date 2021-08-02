Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 3,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.