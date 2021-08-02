Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Up 1.9%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72) and last traded at GBX 1,264.50 ($16.52). Approximately 471,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 901,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JET2 shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.20.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

