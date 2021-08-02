Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Reaches $667,965.74

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $667,965.74 and $860,315.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

