Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 4,900 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

