Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 4,900 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.
