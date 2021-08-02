John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HEQ opened at $13.33 on Monday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.