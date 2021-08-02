Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

JCI stock opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

