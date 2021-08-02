Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

