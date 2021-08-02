Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 106,562 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,733,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.08. 35,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

