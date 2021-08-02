Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $46,970.76 and $14,641.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00822160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

