Joseph Doody Sells 9,615 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.16. 78,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

