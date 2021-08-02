Joseph Doody Sells 9,615 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.16. 78,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $114.15.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
