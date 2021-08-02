Joseph Hakman Sells 2,808 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.01. 609,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,601. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

