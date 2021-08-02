JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821,318 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after acquiring an additional 397,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 908,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,900,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96.

