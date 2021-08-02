JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,625. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

