JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $855.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.67.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $741.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $707.23. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

