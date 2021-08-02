JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on W. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.66.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $239.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.44. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

