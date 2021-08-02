JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,142,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40. The company has a market cap of $457.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

