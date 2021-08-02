JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 2,050

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,732 ($22.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,079. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,714.10. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

