JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.81. 513,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.93. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $200.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

