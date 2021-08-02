JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.63. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.88. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

