JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Cut by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 2,900,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.