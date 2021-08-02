JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lifted by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 235,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 199,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,259 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

