JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,835 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after acquiring an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

