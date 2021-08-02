Juggernaut Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $27.25 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.