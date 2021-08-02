JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $14.51 million and $396,708.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,704.24 or 0.99737313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00840822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,385 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

