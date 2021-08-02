Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

