JustLiquidity Price Hits $5.83 on Top Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00014968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $299.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

