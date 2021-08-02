K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBRLF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

KBRLF stock remained flat at $$33.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

