Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

