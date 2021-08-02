Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.37

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

